Renowned Ghanaian economist, Investment Banker and Global Business Strategist, Dr. Sam Ankrah has urged fellow economists to build a new non-partisan professional relationship with the managers of the national resources.

Speaking at the Institute of Chartered Economists Ghana (ICEG)’s annual Economist Conference 2021, he said, economists must redefine the economic models and create systems.

According to him, to support the government or successive governments with the reform and revitalization agenda, the community of economists and other related technical minds must change the modus operandi by evolving a new non-partisan professional relationship with the economic managers of the national resources.

“A system where regardless of one’s political leanings, we will be involved in the unearthing, analysing, promoting, and executing policy options in the following interrelated areas and also ensure that this important matter may not be subjected to the usual partisanship which helps no one but is bound to leave us more divided, deprived, and disillusioned.”

He said: “We must redefine our economic models and create systems that speak to the African experience, resources, and opportunities. It must provide skills that enable a strong tri-partite relationship between academia, industry, and government.”

Dr. Ankrah, who is also the president of the African Investment Group (AIG), commended economists to make a real impact in the new dispensation of Africa’s renewed energy for transformation, “then we must uphold collectively and solemnly, our shared values of honesty, transparency and be accountable to the people we represent. Our technical commentaries and critiques must be constructive and not favour one party’s administration over the other unless it is supported by the facts and figures.”

“We have a greater responsibility to say and do what is right or say nothing at all if it cannot contribute towards the development of sound and actionable policy interventions to lift our country and people out of the vicious cycle of poverty. We are not politicians if I need to remind us all, me included and for that matter this august institution of ours, ICE-GHANA; which I proudly hold a fellowship and must rise to the occasion.” He continued.

The lecture was held under the auspices of the Institute of Chartered Economists, and on the theme “Restoring Ghana’s macroeconomic stability and revitalization: The Word becoming flesh”.

Other renowned speakers also addressed the conference.

The address came on the back of the current state of the economy and the continuous miss and hit of the state of Ghana’s economy since independence.

About the main Speaker:

Dr. Ankrah is an Investment Banker, a global business strategist and Development Economist. He has had more than 20 years of successful experience in providing fiscal, strategic and operations leadership in uniquely challenging situations.

He has repeatedly produced sustained revenue and EBITA growth in dynamic and changing markets.

Dr. Ankrah has a proven track record in management, finance and Economics, investment banking, factoring, and forfeiting oil and gas, private pension management, and international trade.

About ICEG

The Institute of Chartered Economists of Ghana (ICEG) was established by the Professional Bodies Registration Decree, 1973, with the responsibility of promoting Professional Economics in Ghana.

Therefore, The Institute of Chartered Economists of Ghana was established out of a burning desire to promote and encourage the study and development of the art and science of economics in public practice, industries, commerce, etc and to inculcate professionalism and specialization in the economics profession in Ghana.

The Institute of Chartered Economists of Ghana (ICEG) is a professional body, established on 26th November 2007 with the pioneering statutory right to regulate the practice of Economics in Ghana and create a unified body to which economics professionals could identify themselves.

The vision of the Institute of Chartered Economists of Ghana is to become a leading professional association of Economists and an Institute of professional competence and excellence in Ghana and beyond.