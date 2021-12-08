The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye has urged the general public to engage only the services of registered Architects and Firms for their building projects.

According to him, this will ensure that communities are developed in a sustainable manner.

The Minister gave the advice when he spoke at the induction ceremony of the Architects Registration Council (ARC) in Accra on Tuesday, December 7, to admit Thirty-Three (33) newly qualified Architects.

“I am entreating the general public to engage only registered Architects and Firms for their building projects to ensure that our cities are developed and built in a sustainable manner”, said Mr. Asenso-Boakye.

He also urged young professionals to utilise their expertise to produce innovative concepts and designs that will address national and global urbanization challenges.

“This, I believe, will make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable as enshrined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11”, he added.

The Minister, also indicated that, since Architecture is a noble profession, the inductees must always be guided, by the sense of integrity, credibility, professionalism, and adopt the best global practices while serving society.

The Architects Registration Council (ARC) is the government’s regulatory body for the architectural profession.

It was established through the Architects Act 1969, NLCD 357.