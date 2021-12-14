The Enterprise Group has officially handed over an ultra-modern three-storey school building to the Bishop Mixed JHS in Accra.

The school block comes with nine (9) classrooms, washrooms on every floor, a headmaster’s office, an en-suite staff room, a sick bay, an ICT laboratory, and a library.

The construction project was completed within a year of sod cutting, which took place previously, in the latter part of 2020.

As part of the construction, the original ground floor of the building, which had been in existence for many years, had to be demolished to ensure the structural integrity of the new three storey-building.

During the ceremony, the Group CEO of the Enterprise Group, Mr. Keli Gadzekpo, remarked that, ”by this one deed of ours, generations of students will have an advantage in life because they now have a safe and conducive environment in which to study”.

He stated that, “as part of the company’s corporate social investment (CSI), the project thrilled him for two reasons. Firstly, an investment in the youth is an investment in our collective future, thus money spent on our youth education is money well spent. Secondly, it is our way of giving back to the community that has hosted Enterprise Life and its office for many years.”

The Bishop Mixed School project, which comes at an estimated cost of GH¢ 2.5 million, is the single largest investment by the Enterprise Group.

It comes to complement several other investments by the Group across the country.

The Bishop Mixed JHS project falls directly within the education aspect of the Group’s CSI activities, which seeks to complement activities in fulfilling SDG Goal 4, which aims at ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

The commissioning ceremony of the Bishop’s Mixed JHS was attended by key stakeholders and dignitaries including the Dean of the Trinity Theological Seminary – Very Rev. Dr. George NeeQuaye, the Mayor of Accra- Hon. Elizabeth Sackey, Director of the Ministry of Education – Divine Ayidzoe, the Dean, Teachers and Pupils of the Bishop’s Mixed JHS.