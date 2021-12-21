The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has condemned the free-for-all fight that broke out in parliament on Monday night over the controversial E-levy bill.

He described the development as embarrassing and shameful.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu said parliament and parliamentarians must apologize for the incident.

“I think this is a very shameful and embarrassing moment for us in parliament. I think all of us in parliament must be bowing down our heads in shame for this gross dereliction of responsibility and we must apologize for the people we represent in parliament,” he said.

What happened last night in Parliament?

The decision of the First Deputy Speaker to take leave of the Speaker’s chair for the Second Deputy Speaker to take charge allegedly to enable him to participate in voting, occasioned disagreement from the Minority, and a subsequent tussle over the Speaker’s sitting area ensued.

The brawl saw dozens of the opposition parliamentarians exchange fisticuffs with their colleagues on the majority side while some officials of parliament tried to protect the Speaker’s seat and the mace of parliament from being attacked.

However, calm returned moments after, before the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah, adjourned the sitting.

Not the first time

Monday night’s incident is not the first time such a brawl has taken place in parliament. There’s been at least three of such incidents including what transpired on the 8th of January 2021 when parliament was to swear in a new speaker of parliament.

Meanwhile, the House, without the Speaker, Alban Bagbin has adjourned sitting to take a break for Christmas.

The House will resume sitting on January 18, 2022.