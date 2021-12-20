The Anti Armed robbery unit of the Ghana Police Service has shot five persons to death at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.

Citi News sources say the armed men who were on a mission to assassinate the Chief of Gomoa Fetteh, Nana Abor Attah were in a taxi with registration number GG 3427-21.

The timely intervention of the police saved the Chief of Gomoa Fetteh, Nana Abor Attah from being assassinated.

Speaking to Citi News on the development, Nana Abor Attah said: “I was at the Palace when I heard gunshots. I initially thought it was some persons firing crackers, only to realise it was a gun battle between police and some persons who have been sent to kill me and my Abusuapanyin. We initially picked intelligence, but we didn’t take it seriously until it happened. But as Chief of Gomoa Fetteh, I was taken through the proper process, of ascending the throne.”

“But I am surprised that some persons have planned to kill me. I want to thank the police for the swift response in saving my life.”

The anti-robbery unit had recently shot and killed two suspected armed robbers at Kalba, a community in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region.

The police say the robbers, numbering four, engaged some police officers in a gun battle after robbing residents of Kalba, leading to the killing of the two.

Police say they believe they are the same group of robbers that killed two residents of Sawla after robbing a MoMo vendor and others on December 9, 2021.