Forbes Africa magazine has named President Akufo-Addo as its African of the Year.

The magazine, in a statement, said “Ghana’s President, has repositioned the country in the global marketplace as one reliant on its own resources and strengths.”

Responding to the win, President Akufo-Addo told Forbes Africa that he was overwhelmed and thanked Forbes Magazine for “recognising the work that we are doing here in Ghana.”

Past winners of this award have been President Paul Kagame of Rwanda; Akin Adesina, the President of the African Development Bank Group, and the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

At a State Dinner held in honour of the visiting South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, the South African President was full of praise for his Ghanaian counterpart for being adjudged the African of the Year.

President Ramaphosa extolled the virtues of President Akufo-Addo which led to Forbes awarding him the prestigious African of the Year crown.

“We are proud of this recognition, Your Excellency, because it speaks of your commitment, it speaks of your creativity, your innovation, and your clear strategic vision of what should happen in your own country, as well as on our beloved African continent,” he said.

This honour for President Akufo-Addo follows the National Black Caucus of State Legislators of the United States Congress presenting him with the first-ever International Nation Builders Award of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators.