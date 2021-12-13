Former IGP, Asante-Apeatu has written to the High Court in Accra to discontinue his case against Net 2 TV presenter, Justice Kweku Annan.

No explanation or further details were given for the decision.

During the last sitting on the case last week, the court was thrown into shock when the presiding judge, Justice Ekow Baiden, openly cautioned lawyers for the ex-police chief about their case, saying that “they [the lawyers] do not know the people they are dealing with”.

A transcript of what transpired in court on that day as captured in the New Crusading Guide newspaper showed the trial judge literally admonished the plaintiff to back down on their action or gave the indication that they may not find justice.

Judge: You seem to be in a hurry to finish this case.

Lawyer: Yes, my Lord. And today being my birthday, I would have loved to move the motion and get a judgment for my client.

Judge: Laughs, you are a young man, how old are you at the bar, you don’t know the people you are dealing with.

Lawyer: My Lord, I am in my 5th year. I know the people I am dealing with. I have other cases against them before your sisters and brothers.

Judge: Laughs, I don’t know them. But I don’t want my judgment to be set aside Lawyer: But my lord we have complied with all the rules.

Judge: Counsel, this is what I want you to do, I want you to issue a hearing notice and serve it personally on the defendant.

Lawyer: My Lord, that will be difficult, if you look at the trajectory of this case, the defendant has been evading service from day one, it is difficult serving him, that is why we came before you previously for substituted service But now, he has entered appearance through a lawyer.

Judge: Counsel, you say today s your birthday, if I were you, I will use my birthday to write a letter to the registry and let Clark together with the court look for him and service him. You don’t know the people you are dealing with.

Lawyer: But my lord, we have already complied with all that.

David Asante Appeatu sued the Net-2 TV presenter last month for claiming on the June 16, 2021 edition of his TV show that, the former IGP is a fence for notorious Ghanaian and Nigerian criminals and harbours the criminals.

He also alleged that Mr. Asante Appeatu was on the payroll of top criminals.

Justice Kweku Annan had been evading service of the court summons, but he was later served an order for substituted service in August.