GB Foods Ghana, manufacturers of Gino and Pomo range of products, have rewarded the first batch of winners in the “Twa w’anum na k) Spain promo” in Accra.

These prizes were given after the first two weeks, ranking of consumers with the highest points.

19-year-old Prosper Adzokatse emerged as the ultimate winner with the prize of an all-expense-paid trip to Barcelona – Spain. Mr. Adzokatse has the added benefit of going on his trip with one more person of his choice.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, the Managing Director of GB Foods Ghana, David Afflu said, “The Twa w’anum na k) Spain promotion is the business way of showing its deep appreciation to consumers, nine (9) more winners will win all expense paid trips to Spain (with their partners) and thousands more will receive other prices”.

An additional 156 persons received prizes such as flat-screen TVs, smartphones, gas cookers, blenders, and original La Liga jerseys with over 3000 consumers winning airtime. Prosper Adzokatse, expressed surprise and gratitude to GB Foods Ghana for the promotion.

He said, “I am grateful to have won, indeed I was surprised, but today I have received full confirmation”.

Prosper also encourage all to take the promo seriously as it is real. These rewards are happening across the country.

The Marketing Director for GB Foods Ghana, Akua Obiri-Yeboah said, “In the coming weeks, winners in the other regions across the country would be presented with their prizes. The promo ends in January 2022 and will see a total of 10 people and their partners would be rewarded with an all-expenses-paid trip to Spain. We encourage everyone to participate in order to win any of the over 18,000 exciting prizes on offer”.

To participate in the promo, one has to;

Buy any Gino Tomato Mix, Gino Pepper and Onion, Gino Max or Pomo Promo packs Find a code in the Pack or Tray Dial *161*<Inner Code># to load and increase your Points. Terms and conditions are posted on all our digital pages The participant who dials the Unique Code correctly to the USSD code will be assigned the below points.