The Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) has started distributing royalties to its members.

According to a statement signed by Prince Tsegah, the Director of Communications, the distribution which started on Wednesday 22nd December 2021, will end in January 2022.

This year’s distribution will be in two folds; the General and the Title Specific, which also includes movies received from CAPASSO of South Africa for works used on the online digital platforms.

While the general distribution will ensure that the right owners receive royalty payments across board, the title specific will cater for monitored logs from local networks and the online streaming distribution.

In order to provide access for the benefit of Right Owners, GHAMRO shall soon publish the names of Artiste/Right Owners whose works have accrued royalties to enable them to update and regularize the documentation needed.