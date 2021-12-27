Ghana Commodity Exchange (GCX) has made a donation to support Citi FM’s Help a Christmas Child initiative.

The annual end-of-year ‘Help A Christmas Child’ initiative will see staff of the station celebrating the yuletide with patients at the Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on December 27.

Ghana Commodity Exchange donated five bags of local rice, to be given to patients at the burns center.

Speaking to Citi News, after the donation, Rosaline Saw, Head of Communications at GCX, explained that the motive behind the donation was to give back to society during this festive season, to help put a smile on the faces of these patients.

“It’s the season of giving, it’s Christmas, and we heard of the event Citi is having. We have worked with Citi in times past as a media house that has supported the Ghana Commodity Exchange agenda, and we heard of the Help A Christmas Child initiative and as a commodity exchange that has also listed local rice on our platform we decided that why not, we have to support the initiative as part of our contribution towards putting a smile of the faces of these children,” she said.

How to support the initiative

To support Help A Christmas Child, donate via mobile money to 0550 900 006.

Cheques can also be written in the name of the: ‘THE CITI FM FOUNDATION‘ to support the initiative.

Alternatively, persons wishing to support the initiative can bring cash donations to the front desk of Citi FM, located behind the Adabraka Police Station.

About Help A Christmas Child

This year’s edition of ‘Help A Christmas Child’ by Citi FM is an initiative aimed at supporting patients in the Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

In 2019, the station did a similar donation exercise and a Christmas party for the Children at the Burns center.

The station in the past has also through its listeners donated to Orphanages in Samsam Odumase to Adamrobe, Manchie and Korleman, as well as Sota and Abonya.