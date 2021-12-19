The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay says the government’s “competent management” of the economy saved Ghanaians from experiencing the worst effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference currently underway at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Blay commended the government for its handling of the pandemic.

“We want to thank the President and his government for the way it has handled this pandemic. Although we are not still out of the woods, although things have not been as we want them to be since we assumed power in 2017, but for the good and competent management of the economy under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Vice President and his team, Ghana would have seen worse days.”

The NPP’s National Annual Delegates Conference has gathered over 6000 delegates to among others discuss some proposals that have been tabled for possible amendments to the party’s constitution.

Key among the proposals is to elect a presidential candidate two clear years before a major election.

Currently, the party elects a candidate two years before elections if the party is in opposition and a year when the party is in power.

Party members believe the current arrangement makes it difficult for a new candidate to mend bridges and heal the wounds of other aspirants before the election.

Seventeen executives from each constituency and ten members of the Regional Council of Elders and patrons, including the regional executives, participated in the conference.

High-profile personalities including the former President John Agyekum Kufuor, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President; Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the General Secretary, Mr John Boadu, members of the National Executive Committee, among others are also present at the gathering.

Mr. Blay also emphasized the need for members of the party to remain united ahead of the 2024 elections

“We have to stand united so that at the end of the four years, the people will vote for us or whoever represents us in the 2024 elections.”