A Ghanaian Citizen, Henry Osei-Akoto, has applied to the High Court seeking a review of the government’s announced protocols on Covid-19, describing them as unlawful and unreasonable.

Last week, the Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Airport Company jointly issued what they described as Updated Covid-19 Guidelines for Kotoka International Airport, in which they directed persons traveling into the country through the Airport to be fully vaccinated before arrival or be returned to their points of embarkation.

The directives also threatened a $3,500 fine against airlines that brought in unvaccinated passengers to the Kotoka International Airport.

Mr. Osei-Akoto in his application to the High Court argues that the directives are mandatory by their very nature and constitute restrictions on the freedom of movement of all persons desiring to travel into the country.

He also argues that these directives, together with those announced by President Akufo-Addo are not predicated on any law in force, and are as such unlawful.

He is thus asking the Court to declare the directives as unlawful and to quash the same.

Mr. Akoto Osei is demanding the following reliefs:

A declaration that the impugned directives of the respondents breach the provisions of Article 21 (1)(g) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana

A declaration that the impugned directives of the respondents breach the provisions of Article 23 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana

A declaration that the impugned directives of the respondents violate section 2 (1) of the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (ACT 1012) and Sections 21, 22 and 30 of the Public Health Act, 2012 (ACT 851) and therefore illegal

A declaration that the impugned directives of the respondents contravene the guidelines of the Food and Drugs Authority, Ghana on the administration of Emergency Use Authorised medical products and same are unreasonable

A declaration that the impugned directives of the respondents contravene medical ethics and best practices that govern COVID-19 vaccine administration.

An order of Certiorari to bring before this honourable court the impugned directives of the respondents to be quashed as having been made without any constitutional or legal and/or reasonable basis whatsoever