The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwame Zu, wants the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to reconsider the 1.75% tax on electronic transactions proposed in the 2022 budget.

Mr. Zu said the levy will worsen the difficulties many Ghanaians find themselves in already.

“Your excellency, currently, teachers are suffering and students are suffering. Doctors and suffering and Nurses are suffering. Farmers are suffering and drivers are suffering. Market women are suffering and Ghanaians are suffering. Yet, we are aware that you are planning to impose on the suffering masses of Ghanaians another set of draconian set of taxes.”

“Your excellency, we plead that you will again reconsider your decision to impose ta 1.75 percent e-levy on the already burdened people of this country that are already crying because it is not going well” he said at the NPP’s Delegates Congress at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Mr. Zu believes the conference presents a chance for party delegates to soberly reflect on various economic challenges.

“Even as you gather today to take steps that seek to entrench and deepen your internal democracy, we request that you set aside some time to soberly reflect and consider the main economic issues that plague, afflict and agonize the good people of this country presently.”

‘Ghanaians experiencing hardship’

Ahead of the conference, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also admitted that Ghanaians were going through hard times.

He however failed to take responsibility for the hardship faced by Ghanaians.

“I admit that Ghanaians are going through difficult times, some people are trying to say that it is my fault but you know that is not the case.”