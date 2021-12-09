The Public Education and Advocacy Specialist at the USAID Justice Sector Support Activity of Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, Mrs. Esther Poku Adu-Hene, has charged residents in the Jaman South District and Berekum Municipality in the Bono Region to take advantage of the services provided by the Legal Aid Commission.

Mrs. Esther Poku Adu-Hene was speaking at a sensitisation programme at Dwenem and Drobo both in Jaman South District and Senase in the Berekum Municipality as part of this year’s Legal Aid Week celebration.

The sensitisation programmee was a collaboration between the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative and Legal Aid Commission with support from USAID Justice Sector Support System.

The programme was to educate the public on services rendered by the Legal Aid Commission and how they could access their services.

Mrs. Adu-Hene noted her outfit together with the Legal Aid Commission has synchronized a system where they follow cases right from the police station to the court, with the assistance of the US government.

She further urged them to channel their cases to the Legal Aid Commission for any assistance.

“Legal Aid Commission is a government institution which is already there and their mandate is to provide legal services for free, but research shows that a lot of people are not aware of the existence of this institution in the place to enjoy their services. So, we collaborated with the Legal Aid Commission for the Legal Aid Week to educate the people on how they could access the services of the Legal Aid Commission.”

Mr. Nicholas Kwadwo Ofori, a Senior Alternative Dispute Resolution Officer at the Legal Aid Commission, urged residents to make use of the Legal Aid Commission to avoid waste of time and resources.

Kwabena Nkansah, a farmer and a participant at the programme at Drobo called for more education on the activities of the Legal Aid Commission.

Christian Dede, a seamstress apprentice on her part, commended organizers for the programme that she said has opened her eyes to the activities of the Legal Aid Commission.