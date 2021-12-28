Ghana has seen a sharp increase in active COVID-19 cases from 692 on December 1 to 8,554 as of today, Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

The about 90% increment in active cases has caused alarm among a cross-section of Ghanaians, with some health analysts warning of a possible fourth wave of the pandemic in Ghana.

Data from the Ghana Health Service shows that infections from December 19 to December 23 account for more than half of the current active case count.

The Greater Accra region leads the chart of regions with new infections.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,283 persons have succumbed to the virus.

The Ghana Health Service says the country has entered its fourth wave of COVID-19.

Speaking to Citi News, the Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health service, Franklin Asiedu Bekoe said the rate of infection is very high due to the Omicron variant.

“The rate of infection is very high now due to the new variant, the Omicron variant, which is very transmissible.”

“Though most of the cases are not severe, it is quite alarming. We are in the fourth wave of the pandemic and we need all Ghanaians to take the safety protocols seriously.”

Lockdown not needed

In the meantime, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) insists a lockdown as a measure against the spread of COVID-19 will not be necessary at this time.

A section of the public has proposed a lockdown due to the spike in cases of the virus.

But the Vice President of GMA, Dr. Justice Yankson said Ghanaians will need to rather focus on strictly adhering to the safety protocols.

“We haven’t gotten to the point where a lockdown is necessary. The best we can do is to strictly enforce and adhere to the protocols. We need to intensify sensitization as well.”

“We need to relook some of the measures we enforced in the past, see how helpful they were to us and replicate same.”

Head of Community Health Department at the University of Ghana School of Public Health, Professor Alfred Yawson has thus encouraged citizens to make themselves available for the COVID-19 vaccination to reduce the spread of infections.

“There is certainly a case to be made for the vaccination, and whatever drive that we need for people to get vaccinated is important. Our National Treatment Centre for example has had, unfortunately, quite a number of health workers being infected. Because they are positive, they cannot be at the health facility to render service so if we are to get these infected health workers isolated, who will then take care of all those with the other conditions.”