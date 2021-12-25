The Ghana Health Service has announced a review of the Ghana’s COVID-19 isolation procedures for international arrivals at the Kotoka International Airport.

The review includes strict monitoring of persons deemed eligible and cleared to isolate at their homes after testing positive at the airport.

In a statement on Friday, the Ghana Health Service said the review comes to add to the previous protocols that have existed since September 2020.

“Ghana introduced a policy on COVID-19 testing and management for international arrivals at the Kotoka International Airport in September 2020. Periodic reviews of these guidelines are undertaken as part of policy implementation measures. The Ghana Health Service is introducing additional measures on COVID-19 protocols for persons who test positive for COVID-19 at the Kotoka International Airport,” it said in a statement.

Officials at the Ghana Health Service said the review has become necessary following a trend of positive cases of COVID-19 being among vaccinated and asymptomatic persons.

The measures are; “introduction of of home isolation for eligible persons – persons who following assessment by the port health unit of the Ghana Health Service are found to be eligible will be allowed to undergo isolation in their homes. They will however be subject to strict monitoring to ensure compliance to the protocols. All such passengers will be briefed on the self-isolation protocols”

Also, “persons who are eligible for home isolation will continue to be isolated in the designated National Isolation Centre for designated hotels,” the statement added.

Following the confirmation of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Ghana’s population and amidst the Christmas festivities, the government of Ghana has introduced strict measures to control the spread of the virus.

Earlier this month, it said all persons flying in and out of the country are to be fully vaccinated and to strictly follow stipulated guidelines for both self-preservation and the protection of the larger society.

It also warned that Airlines which bring in passengers to the Kotoka International Airport who are not fully vaccinated shall be surcharged U$3,500 per passenger; and Airlines which board passengers without PCR test results, or transport and disembark passengers with Positive PCR test results into Accra will also be fined US$3,500 per passenger.