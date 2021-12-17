The Ghana Health Service, GHS, in a bid to prevent a fourth wave of COVID-19 has revised the existing safety protocols for events during the festive season.

GHS wants event organisers to include health officials in the planning stages of their events.

The Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye explained that this is to ensure that there’s strict compliance with the safety protocols.

“The capacity for indoor events must not go beyond 25% of the existing capacity of that facility to ensure social distancing. We all know the indoor area is where the spread is highest.”

“We have also made our teams ready that all those organising events should invite the team to come and assist them in the setting to make sure it is safe, and all other COVID-19 protocols should be observed.”

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye outlined the categories of persons who must undergo a mandatory vaccination.

“All security personnel should be vaccinated and all staff, students in secondary and tertiary should also be vaccinated. All government workers are affected and all commercial drivers and their mates are also affected.”

Meanwhile, the GHS had earlier said it will fashion out new strategies to engage Ghanaians in a bid to reduce the incidence of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said the Ghana Health Service will ramp up efforts to get a greater number of residents vaccinated.

He added that the GHS will continue to engage Ghanaians more to ensure smooth administration of the vaccines.

“There is some form of reluctance in the taking of the vaccines, and I will say it is not only in the Volta Region, it’s also across the regions. So it is about the strategy and the engagement of the people because the more we continue to engage, the more the people take the vaccines.”