The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation has setup 400 Ghanaian youth in entrepreneurship after they received training under the GNPC Foundation skilled artisans project that started in 2019.

Speaking to Citi News in Takoradi during its NVTI examination for 435 trainees in the Western and Western North Regions, the Media Communication Officer at GNPC Foundation, Yaw Frimpong Ankomah, said because of the setting up of the 400 trainees, the foundation is helping to improve the livelihoods of thousands of Ghanaian youths.

“The GNPC Foundation Skilled Artisans project started in the year 2019 where we trained some 400 artisans, basically equipping them with various vocational skills to improve their livelihood conditions. So far, the 400 that started the programme with have all been set up on their entrepreneurial journeys as we speak. In 2020, because of COVID-19, we were unable to roll out the programme”, he said.

The Media Communication Officer at the GNPC Foundation, also highlighting the processes of enrolment for the 2021 rollout of the Skilled Artisans programme said 2,050 more Ghanaian youth stand the chance of also being setup as entrepreneurs after their training.

“In 2021, the programme is catering for some 2,050 artisans across six regions in Ghana. They are being trained to acquire skills in various artisanal skills including hairdressing, tailoring, electricals, plumbing among others. There are four stages for enrolment which starts with registration and NVTI certification examinations which is currently underway. When they’re done with their certification, we are then going to take them through a soft skill training with how they can start their entrepreneurial journey.”

“From there, they would go through training and graduation where they would be given tools relevant to their respective skills to start their own businesses. The idea behind it is simply that there are a lot of people in the informal sector that need support and GNPC finds its necessary to identify some of these young people and support them in ways where they are able to fend for themselves and dependents“, he added.

The Chief Executive of Aseda Foundation, Diana Adjei, who is partnering with the GNPC Foundation to implement the Skilled Artisan Project, advised beneficiaries to ensure that their training also benefits others.