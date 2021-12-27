Western Region based women’s social group, Veils of Women (Gye Nyame Clan) has supported three health facilities in the region as part of its yuletide activities.

The Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Takoradi, Apinto Hospital in Tarkwa and St. Martin’s de Porres Hospital in Eikwe in the Ellembelle district were the health facilities where some patients, especially women and children, benefited from donations consisting of assorted food items and drinks.

Cash donations were also made to settle the bills of female patients and children who had been discharged but could not afford to pay their bills.

The donation exercises form part of a series of activities that the group is undertaking in line with its annual program.

Under the theme “SUPPORT FOR THE SICK AND THE VULNERABLE, the group in collaboration with its parent body, National Veils of Women, have been undertaking a number of activities in the year, culminating in the donation exercise at the three health centres.

Commenting on the rationale behind the gesture at a brief ceremony at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Takoradi, President of the group, Queen Akyereba Awah Baidoo said one of the key aims of the group is to come to the aid of the poor, needy and vulnerable in society and therefore found the Christmas period a perfect opportunity to demonstrate this.

She thanked the Management and Staff of the Hospital for allowing the donation exercise in the facility and used the opportunity to extend seasonal greetings to patients and staff of the hospital.

“As a group, helping the poor and needy, especially women and children, is one of our main objectives. These items and cash donations have been mobilized to support our sisters and young ones who for one reason or the other are not able to afford these things even as they receive health care. We do this because we know the essence of social support for people like this and it is our prayer that this will go a long way to help their recovery and alleviate their burden,” Queen Akyereba remarked.

Receiving the items on behalf of the patients and the Hospital, Deputy Director of Nursing Services, Amor Yartey thanked the group for the gesture and highlighted the need for more institutions and organisations to support the vulnerable and needy, especially in the provision of healthcare for these groups.

Veils of Women, (Gye Nyame Clan) is a women’s only social group dedicated to imparting values, good morals, charity and love to its members as well as supporting the career, social, spiritual, mental well-being of its members. The sonority also has as its core aim, the support for women, children, the aged and the poor and needy in society.

Over the last few years, the group has impacted hundreds of lives in the Western Region with support to the Catholic Special school in Fijai, Takoradi, female inmates of the Sekondi Prison, Egyam Orphanage, Rhema Rehabilitation Centre, distribution of COVID support items to market women in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis among others.