Head-on collision between two manganese haulage trains at Angu and Manso in the Western Region last night resulted in some fatalities and severe injuries.

Confirming the incident to Citi News, a Public Relations Officer at the Ghana Railways Company Limited, Thomas Brown said the incident occurred after 11pm on Friday where the two haulage trucks collided following a suspected faulty breaking system.

“Information about the accident started coming through from 11pm. It indicated that one of the haulage trains carrying Manganese was coming from Takoradi to Nsuta and the empty haulage truck was also heading to Takoradi from Nsuta when they collided at Angu-Manso. The trains had two passengers each, thus an Engine man and his assistant. We have information that there has been some fatalities and some severe injuries but we are unable to confirm the exact number of the death out of the four since we are making our way there for the technical briefing”, he said.

The Takoradi-Kojokrom to the Nsuta rail-line was recently rehabilitated to allow passenger service as well as improve haulage of manganese from Nsuta but the shaking state of the rehabilitated line after the test commissioning led to a stop of the passenger service.