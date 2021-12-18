The Health Facilities Regulatory Agency, (HeFRA) has set a March 2022 target to close down all unregistered and quack health facilities in the Ashanti Region.

The Agency as part of its commitment to sanitizing the country’s health ecosystem, has also vowed to weed out quack medical officers who are operating in the region.

Officials of HeFRA in the Ashanti Region said this is part of efforts to ensure citizens are safe “and to let them have confidence in the health facilities they visit to seek medical care”.

Ashanti Regional Office of HeFRA between 2019 and 2021 received seven complaints of medical negligence at some health facilities from patients.

These complaints according to the Ashanti Regional Head of HeFRA, Seidu Inusah Rashid, were investigated, and the complainants got justice and in some instances compensation.

He added that “We have collaborated with the Government investigative agencies to prosecute medical practice incidences successfully.”

Mr. Inusah Rashid indicated that HeFRA has worked to increase public awareness about their rights as patients when they visit health facilities in the country.

He further said medical officers are now more careful when handling patients as a result of continuous awareness.

HeFRA as part of its 10th-anniversary celebrations has pledged to work at sanitising Ghana’s health sector.

The theme for the celebration is “Digitalizing to Improve Health Regulations”.

The Ashanti Regional office of HeFRA as part of the celebrations embarked on a health walk through the principal streets of Kumasi.

The Health Facilities Regulatory Agency, (HeFRA) is mandated by law to register, license, and monitor both public health facilities throughout the country.