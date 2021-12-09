Insurance giant, Hollard Insurance, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sunyani-based, University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) to support students’ education.

The three-year memorandum of understanding comes under Hollard X Academia, which is a corporate social investment initiative partnership with the University which begins in January 2022. The partnership is to last for three years, subject to renewal.

The Hollard X Academia consists of five modules; Hollard prize, Hollard Scholar Programme, Hollard Streetwise Finance Engagement, Hollard Corporate Experience and Thought-leadership Events.

Hollard Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Patience Akyianu, signed on behalf of the company, while Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Elvis Asare- Bediako signed on behalf of UENR.

Patience Akyianu noted that one student from the Department of Mathematics and Statistics with the valedictorian prize will be awarded citation, laptop and cash under the Hollard prize.

“Under the Hollard Scholar programme, one third-year and final-year student would be awarded a tuition grant each year.”

She added that “The Insurance company will under the Hollard streetwise also finance engagement, organize mentoring seminars, give research insight and offer entrepreneurial inputs to both staff and students once every year.”

With the Hollard corporate experience, one student each selected by the University in its long vacation would be admitted by the insurance firm for the internship programme and national service placement.

Hollard Insurance Ghana Limited will under the thought-leadership event organize an annual event at UENR featuring the outfit or related industry keynote.

Prof. Elvis Asare-Bediako commended Hollard Insurance for the partnership and believes it would go a long way to strengthen the partnership that has started between the two institutions.