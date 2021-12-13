The Human Rights Court 1 has adjourned to December 20, 2021, the case brought before it by the Member of Parliament for Madina La Nkwatanan Constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu, praying the court to stop the Ghana Police Service and the Inspector General of Police from any attempt to infringe on his rights.

The MP filed a case asking the court to enforce his human rights, an order for the enforcement of his right to free movement, protest, demonstration, and personal liberty among others under Article 14(1), 21(1), and 33 of the 1992 constitution.

He further asked for a stay of all criminal investigations and proceedings by the Ghana Police Service and the IGP against him.

This follows several attempts by the Ghana Police Service to arrest him for some excesses in a demonstration he led in his constituency against deplorable roads.

Parliament has largely been in support of the MP’s position insisting that the police side-stepped the laid down procedure used in arresting legislators without regard for their privileges and immunity.

A bench warrant issued for his arrest was later withdrawn by the Kaneshie District Court.

Meanwhile, the Chief State Attorney, Clarence Kuwornu, who represented the IGP in court, filed a preliminary injunction to the injunction filed by the MP.