A former Deputy Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson, and Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency in the Central Region, says he is not perturbed about the financial loss suit brought against him and two others by the state.

Dr. Ato Forson says he is calm about the situation and will address the press today, Friday, December 24, 2021, on the matter.

He is of the view that the government has brought the suit against him because of his opposition to the “repressive policies” of the government.

He and a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health; Sylvester Anemana, and a businessman; Richard Jakpa, are alleged to have cost the state to lose €2.37 million in a deal to purchase 200 ambulances for the country between 2014 and 2016.

Richard Jakpa is said to have used his company, Jakpa at Business, to present a proposal and term loan to the Ministry of Health to finance the supply of 200 ambulances to the Government.

The three have thus been dragged to the Accra High Court by the Attorney-General on five counts of wilfully causing financial loss to the state, abetment to wilfully cause financial loss to the state, contravention of the Public Procurement Act, and intentionally misapplying public property.

However, Dr. Ato Forson in a Facebook post on Thursday, December 23, 2021, urged Ghanaians to be calm about the lawsuit.

He added that he won’t be distracted from discharging his lawful duties as a result of the suit.

“My attention has been drawn to the widely circulated stories suggesting that the Akufo Addo government has brought criminal charges against me.”

“As I prepare to fully address the matter tomorrow [Friday] at a press briefing, I urge all right-thinking members of our society to remain calm and note that I shall not be distracted by the machinations of the state just because I stand with the good people of Ghana to oppose the repressive policies of this government!”