The Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, and Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has rubbished claims that she was impersonated in Parliament on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

“Mr. Speaker, I was present in this house yesterday [Tuesday],” she insisted on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Sarah Adwoa Safo has been absent from Parliament for some time now following an extension of her leave which was granted by the President.

She has become the subject of public debate following allegations that she was impersonated during Tuesday’s proceedings in the House because the Majority side needed the numbers at all cost to approve the government’s 2022 budget, which they did despite the disapproval by the minority side.

The controversy was deepened by the fact that videos and photos of a woman believed to be the Dome Kwabenya MP from Tuesday’s proceedings in Parliament have gone viral on social media.

In the video, the woman was seen wearing a nose mask, leaving the chamber right after the headcount which led to the approval of the budget statement.

However, on Wednesday, Madam Sarah Adwoa Sarfo appearing with a different hairstyle did not wear a nose mask.

NDC Member of Parliament for North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has already indicated that the Minority is probing the development.

“Following pictures and videos we are reviewing this [Wednesday] morning, it is becoming quite apparent to us that there may be a case of impersonation with regard to the lady who was presented as Adwoa Safo. It’s beginning to appear that she may not be Adwoa Safo,” Mr. Ablakwa told Accra-based Joy FM.

Adwoa Safo however dismissed Okudzeto Ablakwa’s claims, saying “I cannot force Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa, who is my friend on the other side, to dress the way I want him to dress, that is an insult to womanhood so those making that noise should withdraw.”