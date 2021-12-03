The National Advisory Board for Impact Investing in Ghana has announced the appointment of Mirabelle Moreaux, Investment Director of Injaro Investments, to its Board of Directors.

Mirabelle Moreaux is replacing Angela Kyeremateng-Jimoh, who transitioned to the board of the Bank of Ghana earlier this year.

“Mirabelle Moreaux brings to the Board over fifteen years in private equity and business advisory services,” the board said in a statement.

Impact Investing Ghana is an independent private-sector-led initiative promoting sustainable development and advancing the development of the impact investment ecosystem in Ghana.

Impact Investing Ghana is Ghana’s representative to the Global Steering Group (GSG) for Impact Investing, the successor to the Social Impact Investment Taskforce established by the G8.

The GSG’s National Advisory Boards (NABs) currently cover 33 countries and provide a global platform to drive investment and increase visibility for its members globally.

Impact Investing Ghana aims at tackling Ghana’s pressing social and environmental challenges by driving more capital to deliver real impact and by supporting the growth of Impact Investing across West Africa.

Alex Asiedu, chair of the board of Impact Investing, said, “I am personally delighted to welcome Mirabelle to the board of Impact Investing Ghana. Her experience and understanding of the impact investing space is outstanding. Injaro is a pioneering leader in the impact investing movement in Ghana and we are very fortunate to have her join the board as we work to grow the sector exponentially. As we announce Mirabelle’s appointment, I would like to take the opportunity to thank Angela Kyeremanteng-Jimoh most warmly for her service on the board.”

Commenting on the appointment, Mirabelle Moreaux said, “I am grateful for this appointment. I am thrilled to join the IIGh at this critical time when the organization is increasing engagement with asset owners to unlock more funds into impact investing. I believe the sector holds a sustainable approach to yielding both financial returns as well as significant positive outcomes for underserved people and the environment. The IIGh board is passionate, results-oriented and driven. I am looking forward to working with the Board, Executive Committee and our broad stakeholder network to detail out our strategy and implement our plans to achieve our ambitious goals.”