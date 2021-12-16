The Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery, has by executive instrument, reviewed the curfew imposed on the Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region.

The curfew, which was reviewed from 6pm to 6am will now be from 8pm to 5am

According to the Ministry, the revised time is effective Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

The Ministry made this known in a press statement.

“The Minister for the Interior has on the advice of the Upper East Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument reviewed the curfew hours imposed on Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am to 8:00 pm to 5:00 am effective, Wednesday, December 15, 2021.”

The Ministry also placed a ban on carrying of arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapons.

“Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the aforementioned communities and their environs from carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapons, and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.”

The sector Minister has also asked the chiefs and the people of Bawku to exercise restraint.

He thus asked them to use non-violent means in addressing their grievances.

“Government calls on the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth, and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.”

The government has on several occasions imposed a curfew on the town to calm tensions and maintain law and order.

There was a shooting incident on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, which led to the imposition of the curfew in the Municipality.

At least five persons were arrested in Bawku over the disturbances in the area.