Tis the Joyous Season again! Huawei is offering you amazing deals when you buy any of these Huawei Devices this Christmas.

Light and slim as it is, HUAWEI MatePad T 10s delivers a strong presence with its sophisticated design and immersive screen.

It packs a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 FHD display with narrow bezels to offer greater visual impact. Coupled with HUAWEI ClariVu™ technology, everything you see is vivid and bright, coming to life in your hand.

Get the Huawei Matepad T10s 4+64Gb now for GHS 1699

The world is full of beauty and wonder waiting for you to discover.

With 4 rear cameras, HUAWEI nova 7i shoots wider, clearer, and closer than you ever could have imagined. Take cinematic portraits with the bokeh lens, then switch to the macro lens and snap super-detailed nature shots. All while using the same phone. It’s like having a professional studio in your pocket.

Get the Huawei Nova 7i for GHS 1649

With the festive season coming up, there’s a tendecy to always be on the move. HUAWEI Y9a is designed for quick charging speed and long battery life. With 40 W HUAWEI SuperCharge, you can charge up its battery efficiently, restoring nearly 70% power in 30 minutes. And its 4200 mAh large battery and AI power saving technology allow you to enjoy your journey without frequent recharging

Get the Huawei Y9a for GHS 1799

With 5.45-inch HD bezel-less FullView Display, HUAWEI Y5p offers an immersive viewing experience. The compact body is ideal for single-hand operation, allowing you to seize the splendid enjoyment in your hand and discover more wonders wrapped in one wide screen.

Get the Huawei Y5p now for GHS 599

Keeping track of your heart rate is one of the best things you can do for your fitness and health this holiday season. The TruSeen™ 4.0 heart rate monitoring technology on the Huawei Band 6 uses an optical lens and AI-based data processing to accurately monitor your heart rate 24 hours a day. Be alerted instantly when your heart rate drops below or rises above safe levels.

With just GHS 399 you can still maintain a healthy lifestyle on a budget with Huawei Band 6.



With Huawei Freebuds 4i active noise cancellation feature, you can join in on long calls to friends and family this festive seasons without being overly bothered with outside distractions. The sensors in HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i actively detect and reduce ambient noise. HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i also has remarkable endurance. It can play music for 10 hours continuously on a full charge and also gives you 4 hours’ audio enjoyment from a 10-minute charge – perfect when you’re in a hurry.

For only GHS 479 you can grab yourself a Freebuds 4i.