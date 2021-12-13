JACCD Design Institute Africa, formerly the Joyce Ababio College of Creative Design, has connected young men and women across the country with creative education & career opportunities at the Creative Education and Career Fair.

The maiden edition of the Creative Arts Career Fair created an opportunity for industry players, potential creative and students to discuss policies and the creation of an enabling environment that opens up the creative potential and prospects in Ghana.

Speaking on the theme, “Investing in creative education for national development – the role of JACCD Design Institute Africa”, the President of the Institute, Madam Joyce Ababio called for a change of mindset. She said, “Parents do not want to say my child is a carpenter, and that is where the problem is. If we can go past looking at these titles and start looking at the creative industry as an avenue of employment, the creative sector would boost national development”.

Ms. Ababio also stated, “With Creative Arts education, you can actually finish and know that you have a skill that you can use whether you get employed or set up your own business. People in the creative arts industry do not struggle”. She called on all stakeholders to support the industry to scale-up. Before we can reap the full potential of the creative industry in supporting the economy in an impactful manner, there ought to be a conscious effort by all stakeholders to invest in creative education for national development”.

Speaking at the event, renowned broadcaster and media and cultural stakeholder, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah popularly known as KKD spoke on the importance of creative education and teaching as a key driver towards sustainable development. He emphasised the need for parents to allow their children to work within their chosen fields.

The event included a panel of creative arts stakeholders who spoke on the many challenges facing the growth of the industry and how to promote the creative economy, focusing on changing societal mindset.

The panel included Senanu Arkutu, Creative Director of DAAR LIVING and Head of Professional Development at Ghana’s Interior Designers and Decorators association; Nuel Bans, Founder and Creative Editor of Debonair Afrik; George Bosompim, renowned filmmaker and Creative Arts policymaker; Akosua Koranteng Adayi, Head of Academic Affairs and lecturer at JACCD DIA and Yvonne Ntiamoah(phD) Education Consultant and lecturer at JACCD DIA; Makafui Mark Letsa Computer Programmer, artist, and hobbyist video developer.

As parts of their efforts to foster creative education, JACCD Design Institute Africa intends to roll out a series of interventions to improve creative education, change mindsets and provide the requisite skills needed to build the industry through the introduction of specialist programs – Interior Design, Animation & Game Development, Special Effects, and Makeup, Film & TV Production in addition to their award-winning Fashion & Graphic Design programs.