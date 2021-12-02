Japan Motors Trading Company Ltd (JMTC) has handed over a YAMAHA Outboard Motor, Yamaha Water pumps and Yamaha Motorcycles to both the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) and the Ministry of Fisheries & Aquaculture Development towards the celebration of this year’s National Farmers Day.

Mr. Abdul-Somad Alhassan Musah, Assistant MD of Japan Motors was present at the premises of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture on Wednesday, 1st December 2021 to hand over both donations which was received by Mr. Moses Anim, Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture and Mr. Yaw Frimpong, Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture (Crops) who is also the Chairman of the National Farmers Day Organising Committee.

Handing over the donation, Mr. Abdul-Somad Alhassan Musah admitted that although most companies were negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Japan Motors still deemed it appropriate to come forth with these items to support a National course.

“We have always been part of this program since its inception because we see it as a duty to support. The farmers and fisher folks have done us good for years, so we’re proud to always partner MOFA to motivate them to produce more”.

Mr. Abdul-Somad Alhassan Musah described the YAMAHA Outboard Motor, Yamaha Water pumps and Yamaha Motorcycles as efficient for best farming practises and urged farmers to target them for best results.

Receiving both donations, Mr. Moses Anim and Mr. Yaw Frimpong thanked Japan Motors for the consistency and being a loyal partner towards the national celebration of the farmers’ day.