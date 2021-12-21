The Electoral Commission is asking Ghanaians to reject rumours that its Chairperson, Mrs. Jean Mensa, participated in the just-ended National Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party in Kumasi on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

The Commission wants the claims to be rejected outrightly.

The Electoral Commission made the appeal in a press release issued on Monday, December 20, 2021.

“Our attention has been drawn to a photograph making the rounds on social media purporting to be the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs. Jean Mensa, at the recently held NPP’s Delegates Conference in Kumasi. This comes to inform the public to disregard this false news item as the said photograph is not Mrs. Jean Mensa”, the statement said.

The Electoral Commission further stated that the narrative on social media, is part of a scheme by its detractors.

“We entreat the public to be mindful of the schemes of sections within our society whose sole mission is to try to tarnish the image and reputation of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission”, the statement added.

Below is the full press release from EC

.