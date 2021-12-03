In a bid to improve the quality of healthcare rendered at the Achimota Hospital, JL Properties Limited, an indigenous real estate development company, has handed over a refurbished male ward to the Achimota Hospital in Accra.

The move formed part of the 10th anniversary celebration of JL Properties Limited.

It also coincided with the birthday of the Executive Chairman of JL Properties Limited, Dr. James Orleans-Lindsay.

The ward, since the establishment of the hospital close to a century ago, has not undergone any form of rehabilitation.

Speaking on the sidelines of the handing-over ceremony, the Executive Chairman of JL Properties Limited, Dr. James Orleans-Lindsay, promised to build and furnish an entirely new ward for the hospital by the end of next year.

“This is a community that has served us well, that has accepted us in the last 10 years. In this community alone, we have over 400 homes that we’ve built and sold or rented out. So, there is no other place to show our gratitude than in the same community, and a hospital in the same community. Now, the male ward because a lot of our workers are males as it is a construction company. That is why we chose the male ward, but we will be expanding it as time goes on.”

“As of last week, I was in talks with the Specialist Surgeon and Superintendent here. We have concluded that we’ll build a new ward for this hospital, and that is exactly what we’re going to do. So, come December 2022, we’re hopeful that, and we’re certain a new ward would be built.”

A Specialist Surgeon and Medical Superintendent at the Achimota Hospital, Dr. David Kwabena Okoh, in his acceptance speech, described the gesture of the estate development company as an answered prayer.

Speaking to Citi News’ Akosua Ofewaa Opoku, Dr. David Kwabena Okoh outlined the vast facelift the male ward has received.

“When it comes to health, you also need the serenity of the environment to be good, it helps in the recovery. So refurbishing it gives you that serene environment, that is clean and nice. Getting new beds for us also improve the experience patients will have in the facility. So health is not just about giving injections; that total sense of calmness is also very important. So with what they’ve done, I believe that when patients walk in, when they lie on the bed, they’re going to be calm, they’re going to have that serene, nice environment, and it is going to improve their recuperation and healing process.

“Just to give you a bit of history, this hospital was actually built for Achimota School in 1927 and some of the beds and other things are colonial, They are Guggisberg beds and so getting us the modern beds which are adjustable is something that they’ve done. They have also taken out the old rickety blinds and curtain drawers and given us more modern ones which are easy to draw and ensure patients’ confidentiality and privacy. They’ve also changed the cabinets in the nurses’ station where they’ll store their drugs and other things they use on the ward. They’ve done the tilling of the whole bathroom, they’ve changed the bathroom fittings and modernized them, changed the shower heads and all that. So they’ve really given us that modern look to the ward.”