Former President John Dramani Mahama has lost one of his brothers, Emmanuel Adam Mahama.

A statement from the Office of the former President, signed by his Aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari indicated that the death occurred in Friday, December 31, 2021 after a period of illness.

“This is to announce the death of Emmanuel Adam Mahama, a brother of H.E John Dramani Mahama, on Friday 31st December 2021 after a period of illness.”

“The family will announce plans for his burial and funeral in due course,” the statement added.