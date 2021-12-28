Management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in the Ashanti Region is urging the general public to as a matter of urgency, adhere to all COVID-19 protocols.

The call follows an increase in cases of infections among health practitioners at the Accident and burns unit of the hospital in recent times.

The surge in cases means that the unit has had to work with a limited number of staff members, putting pressure on the department.

But Medical Director at the Hospital, Prof. Baafuor Opoku tells Citi News that, to help matters, the general public needs to work together with health practitioners by fully adhering to all COVID-19 protocols as well as getting vaccinated.

“We are appealing to people to observe the protocols so that we limit the spread. We have measures to take care of dire emergency cases and those through the triage system. We do not have cause to turn patients around, so we are still attending to patients”, he said.

Ghana has seen an increase in active COVID-19 cases since the beginning of December 2021.

The about 90% increment in active cases has caused alarm among a cross-section of Ghanaians with some health analysts warning of a possible fourth wave of the pandemic in Ghana.

For example, data from the Ghana Health Service reveals that infections from December 19 to December 23 account for more than half of the current active case count.

The Greater Accra region leads the chart with new infections.

Health officials in the country have intensified COVID-19 education campaigns and made vaccination more accessible as part of efforts to limit the spread of the virus, which is wreaking havoc in other parts of the world.

Officials have warned that the country may not be able to contain a fourth wave of the virus should adherence to COVID-19 preventive protocols be laxed.

Head of Community Health Department at University of Ghana School of Public Health, Professor Alfred Yawson who spoke to Citi News on the latest development, also encouraged citizens to vaccinate themselves against the virus.

“There is certainly a case to be made for the vaccination, and whatever drive that we need for people to get vaccinated is important. Our National Treatment Centre for example has had, unfortunately, quite a number of health workers being infected. Because they are positive, they cannot be at the health facility to render service so if we are to get these infected health workers isolated, who will then take care of all those with the other conditions.”