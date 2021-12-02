Kennel Union (KUG), the organizing body of all-breed clubs in Ghana, is set to organize Octagon Cup Seminar 2021.

The practical seminar is designed for all breeders who want to acquire knowledge in breeding, handling their dogs, and grooming their dogs for shows.

It is a three-day seminar starting from Friday, December 3, 2021, at Banivilas Hotel, Kentikrono, to Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the Octagon building conference room from 10:30 am to 6:00 pm

Richard Pacquette, an International all-breeds judge with over 50 years of experience in breeding, will be the judge for the seminar.

All KUG Members, Non-Members, Breeders, Groomers, Dog trainers, and anyone who is passionate about dogs is allowed to be at the seminar.

However, dogs that will be participating would have to be registered for assessments at GHS150.

A certificate of participation signed by Richard Pacquette, international all breeds judge, will be issued to the participants.

This will aid the participants to start a career in dog handling, and prepare better for dog shows, and also strengthen their capacity as elite breeders.

Persons interested in the seminar are to click on this link to register.

The number of registered dogs for the show for Accra

43 German Shepherds

16 Shih Tzu

11 Rottweilers

2 American Cocker Spaniel

3 Central Asian Shepherd

5 Dobermann

2 Pug

2 French Bulldog

2 French Mastiff

1 Great Dane

1 Caucasian Shepherd

1 Cane Corso Italiano

1 Labrador Retriever

1 Belgian Malinois

The number of registered dogs for Kumasi