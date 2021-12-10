The man who crashed his car into a police barricade, killing an officer at the Akwadum police checkpoint in Koforidua in the Eastern Region has been arrested.

The crash occurred on December 8.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the incident to Citi News said the suspect, 53-year-old John Adu Agyei, who is currently in custody will soon be put before court when the police conclude their investigations.

John Adu Agyei was driving a Toyota Tundra and heading to Suhum from Koforidua when the incident occurred.

The police officer, Constable Chris Quashie, was rushed to the St. Joseph hospital in Koforidua and was later referred to the 37 Military hospital where he died on Friday.

“Investigations are ongoing. The suspect driver is currently assisting police with investigations,” DSP Tetteh said.