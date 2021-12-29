The Nananom of Kumawu-Bodomase, have honoured Dr Aboagye Da Costa, the Team Leader of Risk Communication for Ghana’s Covid-19 response and Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service with “Golden Citizen Award” for his philanthropic and humanitarian work.

The award seeks to recognise Dr Aboagye Da Costa, a native son of Kumawu-Bodomase, on his numerous contributions towards the Socio-Economic Development of Kumawu-Bodomase and its environs.

The coordinator of the festival, Mr Kennedy Kwaku Antwi, speaking to the media, applauded Dr Aboagye Da Costa for his achievements and contributions not only at the national front but to the development of Bodomase.

He added that Nanamon and people of Bodomase believe Dr Aboagye Da Costa has inspired the youth of this country and asked him to continue to serve his country and generation well.

In September 2021, Dr Aboagye Da Costa together with Diaspora African Forum and Gee Medical Supplies of South Africa donated a state-of-the-arts high-capacity flow respiratory humidifier oxygenator and assorted Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital, which is the main hospital for the people of Asante Akyem and Kumawu-Bodomase area.

More recently, Dr Aboagye Da Costa further donated many bags of cement for the construction of a school at Bodomasi and a computer to assist ICT development.

Receiving the award on behalf of Dr Aboagye Da Costa, a representative from the Abromamu Aduna family of Bodomase said their family will continue to support the development of Kumawu Bodomase and promised more donations.

Nananom, though, charged the “Golden Citizen’s Award” winner, Dr Aboagye Da Costa to use his influence in the health sector to encourage Government and Ministry of Health to complete the Kumawu Hospital