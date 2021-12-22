The Ministry of Roads and Highways has partially opened the 31.7 km Kwafokrom to Apedwa road in the Eastern Region to traffic effective today, Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

According to the Ministry, the move is to ease traffic congestion on the Accra to Kumasi stretch during the festive season.

Addressing the media during the opening ceremony, Sector Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta noted that the stretch is 80% percent complete.

Mr. Amoako-Atta also added that contractors on the project will resume work in January 2022.

“We are here today to open the road to traffic for the Christmas festivities which means it is not fully completed to our expectation, but we are close to 80% completion and the engineers in the ministry say it is safe for use because we want to ease congestion to make it convenient for the motoring public for the Christmas festivities.”

“But immediately after the period, the contractors will be closing sectional portions of the road to continue work, but it will not lead to the closure of the road again.”

The dualization of Kwafokrom-Apedwa stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway started in September 2020.

It is to reduce the spate of carnage on the road that were being recorded on the road.