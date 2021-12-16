With the President’s latest decision to keep land borders closed, some residents of Elubo, a border town in the Western Region, feel their fate may now be in the hands of God.

After having already protested against the continued land border closure, the Assemblymember for Elubo west electoral area, Nana Frendoh Bossu Kwasi, says the community is now “just praying to God to intervene to just change the minds of ECOWAS leaders.”

While the residents remain unhappy with the situation, Mr. Bossu Kwasi said, “we cannot just take a gun or cutlass to stand on the shoulders of the President to threaten him to open the borders.”

The land borders have been closed since March 2020, at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic reaching Ghana.

In this period, Mr. Bossu Kwasi says life has been “very hard” for the community.

“We who rely on the border for daily bread are also not feeling good.”

President Akufo-Addo maintains that the borders will have to remain closed to prevent a fourth wave of the coronavirus in Ghana.

Mr. Bossu Kwasi, however, questioned why the President’s stance is at odds with the pledge by leaders of West African countries to reopen all land borders in the region by January 1, 2022.

This was part of the resolutions at the 60th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, held in Abuja last Sunday.

“I have not heard or seen that ECOWAS has convened another meeting or taken a decision that because of the Omnicron variant, the land borders should not be open,” Mr. Bossu Kwasi retorted.