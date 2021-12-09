The Police say the landlord, who was arrested on Monday, December 6, 2021, for firing at his tenant and also injuring two of his children in the process over unpaid rent, will soon be put before the court after he is discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The 80-year-old landlord, who is an ex-military officer, was arrested at Bremang UGC in the Suame Municipality of Ashanti Region, where the incident occurred.

Police say the suspect is currently receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after engaging in a struggle with the tenant.

Reports indicate that before the shooting incident, the landlord hit the left ear of Collins Kusi, the father of the children, with a hammer after a disagreement ensued between them over unpaid rent.

After Mr. Kusi managed to take the hammer from him, the landlord went into his room and brought a single barrel gun, and shot in his direction twice but missed. Struggling with the landlord to take the gun, he heard people drawing his attention to the children who were down bleeding.

In a Citi News interview, the District Police Commander of Suame Superintendent Emmanuel Asiamah says “the two victims (children), have been treated and discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital because they had pellets shot from the gun used by the landlord on their body”.

He added that, the suspect (landlord) is currently receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital after he claimed he was hit by his tenant while struggling with him.

He said the injuries sustained by the landlord are the reason he hasn’t been processed to court yet and that immediately he is discharged he will be put before the court.

“Because the main suspect, a retired military officer alleged that the complainant struggled with him and then hit him with some object on the thighs as well as the legs, the suspect was brought to my office at the district level, and he is at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment and an x-ray is to be taken on him.”

“After he is discharged, we will put him before the court for the court to decide his fate. If not for the fact that he sustained some injuries we would have put him before the court a long time ago, but because of his injury, he has had a swollen leg and back pain and the doctors are currently working on him. So immediately he is discharged, we will process him to court.”