The Little Cow Consulting Ltd (TLC) climaxed the ‘Go for Soya Chunks’ campaign in Ghana with a donation of soya chunks, toiletries and some food items to the Senior Correctional Centre this Christmas.

The campaign launched in July 2021, on behalf of ASA/WISHH and in collaboration with Yedent Agro Group of Companies and the Ghana School Feeding Programme, to increase awareness and promote the nutritional benefits of soya chunks among Ghanaians.

The curtains finally closed in December 2021 after various sampling events, the Soy Food Festival, a cooking competition, and the production of demonstration videos that educate the Ghanaian public on how to incorporate soya chunks into their everyday meals.

The TLC delegation, led by their CEO – Abdul Nasser Alidu, presented the items to DSP Patrick Sarfo- Head of Education and Duty Officer at the Senior Correctional Centre who expressed gratitude to TLC for extending its charity to the inmates.

DSP Sarfo said, “we are grateful that you had us in mind this Christmas. As you know, it’s not easy taking care of these young boys with government provision alone. It is the benevolence of organizations like yours that helps our work in reforming these young ones into society successful.”

“We believe that this festive season is an opportunity to extend love to individuals in the facility and also give them tasty and healthy variety in their meal options. Soya chunks are a versatile protein option that are rich in fibre, protein, iron and have no cholesterol.”, says Ndidi Fordjoe – Project Lead, Go for Soya Chunks campaign.

The CEO of The Little Cow Consulting Ltd also pledged to continue to nurture the relationship established with the Senior Correctional Centre in the previous year and work together to come up with more sustainable initiatives to support the reformation of the young boys.