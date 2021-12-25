Former president John Dramani Mahama has in a Christmas message urged Ghanaians to be extra cautious during the yuletide celebrations especially in observing the COVID-19 protocols.

He noted that Christmas is a season of peace, goodwill and reconciling with family, as this forms the basic essence of Christmas.

John Dramani Mahama also took the opportunity to advice drivers against reckless driving while transporting people to their respective destinations.

“Christmas is a period for forgiveness. We must let go of the anger and the pain in our hearts. As we reflect on this period of rebirth, let us all endeavour to do better and be better in the coming year and beyond. Let’s look out for each other. This holiday season, as we traverse the country with some travelling beyond the borders of Ghana, let us all endeavour to observe the covid-19 protocols of social distancing, wearing of masks, sanitizing our hands regularly especially after every public surface we may touch”.

“Even if you have vaccinated, it is important to adhere to the safety protocols. For those who will be travelling for church programmes family and loved ones for vacation or recreation please drive safely. My wife Lordina and I wish you a most memorable Christmas and a very prosperous new year in 2022,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has also reiterated the call for citizens to protect themselves from contracting the COVID-19 disease amidst the christmas activities.

“As Christmas fills our hearts with gratitude, let us not forget that COVID-19 is still very much in our midst. The number of active cases is currently on the rise. So, let us act and live responsibly, let us continue to adhere to the protocols of social distancing, enhanced hygiene and mask-wearing,” he said in his Christmas message to Ghanaians on Friday December 24, 2022.

He also asked unvaccinated Ghanaians to get vaccinated, saying it is the surest way to contain the virus.

“We have, for nearly two (2) years, been wearing masks, avoiding shaking hands and using sanitizers, which have been uncomfortable experiences for us all, even though they have helped keep us safe. The science tells us that getting vaccinated is the most effective way to defeat the virus and go back to our normal way of life, re-open fully our economy, and return our nation onto the path of progress and prosperity.