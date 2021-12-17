A Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, on Friday, December 17, 2021, visited some centres where the National Standardised Tests (NST) were written.

After visiting some of the centres in the Central Region, Mr. Fordjour described the exercise as satisfactory.

According to him, feedback from the NST will inform the appropriate interventions from the ministry.

He added that the Akufo-Addo government is keen on transforming the educational sector of the country.

“The maiden edition of National Standard Test has taken off on a positive note across the country for all primary 4 learners in public schools. The two tests being administered are Literacy and Numeracy.”

“The outcome of this exercise will provide important feedback on the weaknesses and strengths of our learners in literacy and numeracy, in order to inform the appropriate intervention required to course-correct learning poverty. We are keen on transforming education outcomes, especially at early grades.”

Meanwhile, the NST was hit by delays at a number of centres nationwide.

The initial advertised time for the test was on Friday at 9am for the first paper but was rescheduled to 11am.

The postponement of the papers was to allow for pupils who are travelling for the test to get enough time to settle for the paper.

The test will afford the GES to generate reports which will outline the challenges facing the education system across the country in some core subjects.

Some 561,000 pupils took part in the exams at 2,609 examination centres nationwide.