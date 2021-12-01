The Member of Parliament for the Tamale North constituency, Alhassan Suhuyini, believes the Majority in Parliament is only servicing its ego by forcing the approval of the 2022 budget statement.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, Mr. Suhuyini said the Minority expected the government to present a revised budget to Parliament.

“It is just an ego trip that they are engaged in. Even as they conceded that the budget they presented needs revision, they are unable to do the right thing by resubmitting a revised budget.”

Mr. Suhuyini also said the boycott by the Minority was justified in order not to legitimise the actions of the Majority.

“Our protest wouldn’t have been recognized. We would not have been noticed, but what we would have been doing [if we stayed in the Chamber] would have been to validate attendance.”

“We thought that it was better for us to deny the required number of people who are supposed to be present,” the MP added.

Mr. Suhuyini also feels the actions of the Majority have fractured trust between both sides.

“By their conduct, they have clearly indicated to us that they are not ready to cooperate with us and that they are not ready to work with us to move this country forward.”

“Moving forward, we will have to vote on everything that we could easily compromise on,” he said.