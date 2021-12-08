Members of Pressure Group, Justice for Ghana, have converged on the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park for their planned protest against the 2022 budget.

The protesters had planned to end the exercise by picketing at Parliament House.

The picketing is aimed at putting pressure on Parliament to withdraw the 2022 budget which they say is not in the interest of the country.

Conveners of the Justice for Ghana demonstration say they will not regard a restraining order on their picketing.

The police on Wednesday morning presented an injunction granted by a High Court in Accra ordering the protesters to use a route proposed by the police and not picket at Parliament after presenting the petition as planned.

But the conveners say the police have exhibited bad faith with this move.

In an interview with Citi News, Convener for the group, Bernard Mornah indicated that nothing will stop his team from rejecting the e-levy proposed in the 2022 budget.

“We will enter Parliament. The police restraining order is a sham because we and the police agreed that we will start at Efua Sutherland park, and they are here, so why is the restraining order referencing Nkrumah Circle. Either the Police misled the court or they had forgotten that we had further agreed that we will start from here.”

Members of the group plan to pitch camp in Parliament until the budget is withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the Police have justified the decision to secure a restraining order on the protestors.

According to the Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Iddi Lansah Seidu, the measure is aimed at foiling any threat to law and order.