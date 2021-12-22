The Association of Mobile Money Agents has suspended its intended strike and demonstration against the controversial e-levy.

The demonstration was scheduled for Thursday, December 23, 2021.

The Association said the decision to suspend the protest was premised on the fact that Parliament is on recess and unable to receive their petition and also the fact that the police could not guarantee their protection during the demonstration.

They also said the development comes after a meeting with the Ministry of Communications and the National Communication Authority their proposal for further celebrations on the bill was accepted.

“We are by this communique, calling on on all members to hold on from going on strike/demonstration as intended to take place on 23rd of December 2021. We know that our members are very resolute and poised to get on the streets to fight in protection of their business but we cannot do away with the fact that we are Ghanaians and must be concerned about how we intend to make this strike/demonstration happen,” the association said in a statement.

Read the full statement below:

The Association last week said the controversial E-levy is “regressive” and threatens the survival of their business.

A statement signed by the association’s General Secretary, Evans Otumfuo noted that, “The Union wishes to inform the public, customers, and users of mobile money that as part of actions to register our total displeasure with the government’s proposed e-levy of 1.75%, we deem it necessary to embark on an Industrial action. As an Association that implements all Mobile Money policies through our operators, we see this levy as very regressive and critical to the survival of our businesses.”

“Consequently, as part of our demonstration on Thursday, December 23, 2021, our services as Mobile Money Agents will not be accessible across the country. All Agents will go on strike, hence all outlets will remain closed. If all efforts remain futile, an Indefinite action would be taken thereafter. For your use and records.”

Meanwhile, the association has warned that it would resume its strike and demonstration if the government does not revert with an acceptable response to their concerns.