The Vice-Chairman of the Communications Committee of Parliament, Sylvester Tetteh, has lambasted the Minority members on the committee for stalling the consideration of budget estimates for the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation.

According to the Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro MP, what the Minority did was a show of populism.

Budget hearings for the Ministry on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, hit a snag after the Minority insisted that they will only proceed with the consideration of the estimates when the National Communications Authority provides its annual reports to the House.

The annual report for the state entity has not been presented to Parliament for a number of years.

The Deputy Ranking Member of the Committee, Sam George said “it is telling that from 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020, the ministry has not brought any such report.”

He, however, said the Minister had made some positive assurances to the committee.

But Sylvester Tetteh in a Citi News interview said the Minority MPs were unfair to the Minister.

“What they did was just a show of populism, and it doesn’t help anybody. What happened at the committee didn’t take the insistence of the Minority to produce the report.”

“In the Minister’s initial comments…she said they made this request last year, and it wasn’t ready, and if it’s not ready, it’s not ready.”