The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) as acting Managing Director of the Ghana Post Company Limited

He is expected to act in the capacity as it is subject to regularization in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the company’s regulation.

Mr. Osei Kuffour is expected to ensure the expansion of the company’s postal network to viable areas and improve service to non-viable areas.

The task includes improving mail security, the existing ancillary services such as financial services to augment the traditional ones and promote all postal products to create awareness of their existence.

Music to politics

The Musician turned politician lost his bid to become the NPP Parliamentary candidate for the Asante Akim South constituency ahead of the 2020 elections.

The former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) lost the election to the incumbent MP for the constituency, Kwaku Asante Boateng.

During the Parliamentary Primaries held by the NPP on June 10, the MP came through with 360 votes and Obour followed with 296.

The other candidates, namely, Edmond Oppong Peprah, William Yamoah and Eric Amoah had 9, 32 and 8 votes respectively.

About Ghana Post

The company in the last four years has been on a turnaround path, leading to significant growth through innovation and the introduction of new services, and the expansion of its fleet.

Digitization of post offices across the country has been at the centre of the turnaround strategy, allowing the company flexibility to easily add on new services, whiles the introduction of digital addresses by the government has come to enhance delivery of mails and parcels.

Their online platform, ‘Ghpostpay’, was launched in 2019 to allow customers to access Ghana Post services remotely.

Ghana Post’s significant growth and contributions over the past three years has been recognized by both international and local partners in the form of awards.