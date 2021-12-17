Residents of Dangbe, a suburb of Bimbilla in the Nanumba North Municipality of the Northern Region, earlier on Friday, December 17, 2021, blocked the main Bimbilla-Salaga road over the dusty nature of the stretch which they say is affecting their health and livelihoods.

They lamented the neglect of the road, accusing the contractor of abandoning the site.

The protesters are appealing to their Member of Parliament who doubles as the Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul to intervene to cause the contractor to return to the site.

Osman Kikaa, the convenor of the protesters who spoke to Citi News said: “When the sod was cut by the President, it happened right here in Bimbilla. The next thing we saw was an arrangement between the contractor and the traditional authority to discover a gravel pit. The allocation of those pits was purposely to tar the road. To our shock, instead of using the gravels for this purpose, they are selling them in town. The purpose of blocking this road is to ensure that no truck is able to use the road to go and sell the gravels”.

“We also do not understand why the construction has not started here towards Salaga.”

Attempts to reach the contractor for comments on the matter were, however, unsuccessful.