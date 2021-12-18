Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum says the National Standardised Test (NST) will help provide data aimed at strengthening education delivery in the country.

The first edition of the National Standardised Test was conducted for primary 4 pupils across all public schools in the country on Friday, 17th December 2021.

Dr. Adutwum said the NST which falls within the Education Strategic Plan (ESP) will provide feedback to address learning poverty.

“What we are trying to do is to provide quality education to these children. They are our future, and we must give them the best,” he added.

Dr. Adutwum added that “The NST is not a promotional exam, however, it will feed the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders in the Education Sector with relevant data to address learning poverty”.

The NST is part of the many investments of the Ministry of Education to use factual data and analysis to strengthen the education delivery in the country.

As part of the Education Strategic Plan, the NST will be conducted once every two years to provide stakeholders in the Education Sector with relevant data to address learning variations by region, gender, location and school type.